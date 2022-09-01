Falling rates of COVID-19 put LA County into CDC's 'low' activity level

The Los Angeles County Health Department declined to impose a universal public indoor mask mandate, citing a "decent decrease" in cases and hospitalizations.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County has officially been moved into the "low" COVID-19 activity level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thanks to the rate of new cases falling below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents.

According to the CDC, the county's new-case rate is at 192.8 per 100,000 residents. County health officials have noted, however, that the number of officially reported cases is likely an undercount, since many people now rely on at-home tests, the results of which are not reported to the county.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.