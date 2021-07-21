Coronavirus Los Angeles

Current infection rate would put LA County in purple tier if CA was still using reopening system

EMBED <>More Videos

Current COVID infection rate would put LA County in purple tier

If California was still using its color-coded framework for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County would now be in the most restrictive purple tier.

On June 15, California lifted most of its coronavirus-related restrictions and did away with its tier-based system, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. But if the state's reopening blueprint were still in effect, a current surge in coronavirus cases would push Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties into the purple tier -- prompting many closures and restrictions, including no indoor dining. Ventura County would be in the red -- or substantial -- tier, while Orange County would fall into the orange -- or moderate -- tier and Riverside County would be in the least restrictive yellow tier.

Los Angeles County late Saturday night re-instituted a requirement that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Previously, only unvaccinated people were required to wear masks indoors. However, since compliance was based solely on the honor system, officials said many unvaccinated people were likely failing to comply with the rule.

Health officials say unvaccinated people and the highly contagious Delta variant are the major factors contributing to the recent spike in cases in L.A. County, which marked its12th consecutive day of 1,000 or more new COVID-19 infections Tuesday.

Seventeen California counties, including Santa Barbara, are recommending mask wearing indoors.

Meanwhile, Pasadena's indoor mask mandate could go into effect as early as Wednesday.

Pasadena, which has its own health agency independent from L.A. County, announced Monday night it would impose the mask-wearing requirement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countysan bernardino countycaliforniasouthern californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelesreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Pasadena becomes 1st in SoCal to require vaccine for city workers
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
LA County mask mandate takes effect as 1,827 new COVID cases reported
LA County's COVID positivity rate increased by 700% in just one month
TOP STORIES
Melrose shootout: Robbery target fires back at armed men
Couple whose gender reveal sparked IE fire charged with manslaughter
Activists call for LAPD chief's firing after South LA explosion
Knife-wielding man shot by LAPD in Lincoln Heights
Downey High School hikers rescued from Mount Baldy
Father of boy killed by illegal firework in SoCal demanding answers
2032 Olympics to take place in Australia
Show More
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Mitch McConnell urges Americans to get vaccinated
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
Man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had lighter with 'pistol-like grip'
Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis
More TOP STORIES News