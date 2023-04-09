WATCH LIVE

Gascón to unveil 'Immigrant Rights Act' to protect victims of crimes from deportation

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, April 9, 2023 8:40PM
DA George Gascón will unveil the "Immigrant Rights Act" to protect victims of crimes from deportation.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New legislation aimed at helping protect undocumented victims and witnesses of crimes will soon be announced in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, along with other advocacy groups, are introducing the "Immigrant Rights Act."

The act will help encourage undocumented Californians who are survivors and witnesses of crimes to come forward by protecting them from deportation.

The official announcement is expected Monday morning.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
