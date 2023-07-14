Experts predict heat-related ER visits will jump in LA County amid heat wave

Data shows L.A. County could see more than 1,500 more emergency room visits per day during this upcoming heat wave.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a triple-digit heat dome expected to intensify this weekend, doctors say it's easy for your body to lose its ability to control its temperature.

"We have patients with seizures and come in with a coma, unfortunately," said emergency medicine physician Dr. Peter Shin, who adds most patients who end up under his care have no clue how quickly heat exposure can sneak up on them.

"Depending on our activity, we can lose up to 10 liters of sweat a day," he said. "So it can't be over emphasized that you do need to hydrate."

CDC data shows that heat-related emergency department visits have more than doubled nationwide in the last four weeks as temperatures increase.

In Los Angeles County, emergency room visits are expected to jump. Data from UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health shows we could see more than 1,500 more emergency room visits per day during this upcoming heat wave.

This far outpaces official data, which often undercounts heat-related illness.

"If you don't have air conditioning, you want to go to a place that's cooler, perhaps a neighbor's house ... even places like libraries and the mall," Shin said.

Parents should keep young children out of direct sun and heat. Shin said athletes should not be afraid to take as many breaks as possible.

People in their 70s and older - especially those who take diuretics and neurologic medications -don't often feel thirsty and that's when they get in trouble.

"If you have an elderly family member or friend, stay in touch with them, connect with them. Make sure they have the resources to get through this inevitable heatwave," Shin said.

If you're having mild heat exhaustion symptoms such as muscle aches, dizziness or a headache, you can get supportive care at a local urgent care.

Shin also encourages people to pay attention if you become delirious, confused, or start to vomit.

That means you could be approaching heat stroke, but the main message from experts is all about prevention.