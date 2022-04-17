gas prices

Another slight decrease extends 20-day streak of dropping LA County gas prices

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $5.806, one day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its second slight decrease Sunday, extending its streak of dropping prices to 20 consecutive days.

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $5.806, one day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 26.4 cents over the past 20 days. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 8.3 cents lower than one month ago but $1.797 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $5.762, one day after a 17-day streak of decreases totaling 26.5 cents ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent. It is 6.2 cents less than one week ago and 8.9 cents lower than one month ago but $1.781 more than one year ago.



