Decision expected on possible mask mandate in LA County as some cities say they won't enforce it

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are expected to announce Thursday whether a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed in response to elevated COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer indicated twice over the past week that plans to reimpose a masking mandate could be put on hold in light of recent stabilizing hospitalization figures and a drop in average daily infection numbers. She said earlier the mandate would be imposed if the county remains in the "high" virus activity level as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for two consecutive weeks.

The county entered the "high" category two weeks ago when the average daily rate of COVID-related hospital admissions rose above 10 per 100,000 residents. As of last Thursday, the rate was 11.7 admissions per 100,000 residents.

If the rate remains in the "high" level Thursday, the mandate could be imposed beginning Friday. But according to Ferrer, the county may delay the move if there's a continuing downward trend in numbers, or if the rate of new virus-related hospital admissions is at least approaching the threshold level that would drop the county back to "medium" virus activity.

As residents await the decision, several cities - Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Pasadena and Long Beach -- have already announced they won't enforce an indoor mask mandate if one is implemented.

The city of El Segundo added its name to the list of local cities that will decline to enforce an indoor mask rule if it is implemented. The council voted during a special meeting Tuesday night against enforcing a possible mask order.

The Beverly Hills City Council cast a similar vote Monday night, saying it will not enforce any new mask mandate. The cities of Long Beach and Pasadena -- both of which operate their own health departments separate from the county -- announced Tuesday they will not issue mask mandates, even if the county does.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement Monday saying she will not support a mandate. She said she agrees that masks are an effective tool against virus spread, but does not believe imposing a mandate will have the desired effect.

"I am adamantly opposed to mandating the masking, because I truly do believe it's going to have the opposite effect," Barger said during Tuesday's board meeting.

Supervisor Janice Hahn joined her in opposing a possible mandate, saying she fears imposing such a rule "will be very divisive for L.A. County."

"I honestly believe there are a significant number of the population who are not willing to accept mask mandates at this point," Hahn said. "And many of them, the ones that have contacted me, pointed out that we do have more tools now than we had at the beginning of the pandemic.

City News Service contributed to this report.