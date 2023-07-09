LASD asks public's help in finding at-risk missing man last seen in Acton

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding an at-risk 33-year-old man last seen in Acton.

Oscar Miguez was last seen on July 8 at 11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Crown Valley Road in the City of Acton.

Miguez is 5 foot 5, 180 pounds, Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

He has a "RIP JOE" tattoo on the right side of his head and "MY KARINA" tattoo on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white Champion-brand t-shirt, shorts and a blue Dodgers baseball cap with brown sandals.

Miguez suffers from depression, according to the LASD.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.