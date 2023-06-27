CA lawmakers call on Biden to protect an additional 100,000 acres of San Gabriel Mountains

California lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to protect an additional 100,000 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains by making it part of the national monument President Obama created back in 2014.

SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KABC) -- California lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to protect an additional 100,000 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains by making it part of the national monument President Obama created back in 2014.

The Gabrieleño/Tongva indigenous tribe held a ceremony welcoming visitors for the event on Monday in one of the most picturesque areas of Southern California. Local tribes, environmental groups and elected officials gathered to call on Biden to protect more of the mountains from things such as oil drilling and development.

Back in 2014, then-President Obama declared nearly 350,000 acres the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, protecting and preserving the land so future generations can enjoy its beauty and natural resources.

For instance, the western portion of the Angeles National Forest provides nearly 30% of the areas drinking water.

"Yes, it's a matter of conservation. Yes, It's a matter of environmental stewardship. Yes, it's a matter of protecting the unique bio diversity that exists here," said Sen. Alex Padilla.

There is also a lot of Southern California history in the mountains.

"It's important that when we come to these places here, and the importance of why we're here, to protect the natural and cultural resources," said Chief Rudy Ortega, Jr. of the Fernandeño band of Mission Indians.

And, not only are leaders urging for more protections for the nature area, they are also investing to make it easier for people to enjoy what the San Gabriel Mountains have to offer.

"There's more work to be done, that's why I brought back $1.75 million for a transit to trails program that will provide mass transit from anywhere in L.A. County to the mountain," said Rep. Judy Chu, who represents a district that makes up portions of L.A. County as well as the San Gabriel Mountains.

Padilla also told Eyewitness News that he and other activists would like Biden to sign the action soon.

No word yet from the administration on the request.