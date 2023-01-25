LA County storm damage could cost more than $100 million to repair, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The recent storms that slammed Los Angeles County are quickly becoming a costly mess.

Repairing the recent damage caused by the storms in L.A. County is estimated to cost $100 million - and that's expected to go up as local, state and federal teams continue to evaluate the damage.

"Those teams are taking a closer look at what that damage really looks like, and validating and verifying those numbers," said Emily Montanez with the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management. "And we are getting very, very close, if not over that $100 million mark."

It could take weeks before the final repair costs are totaled up. L.A. County will get a lot of financial help from the federal government to pay for it.

"Based on the figures that we're going to be reporting to the state and than sent to FEMA, we will get up to 75% reimbursement," Montanez said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass took an aerial tour of the city Wednesday to assess the repairs needed, which includes a large sinkhole in Chatsworth and a number of homes in the Hollywood Hills damaged by mudflows.

Meanwhile, Caltrans crews are still cleaning up and repairing the damage caused by slides on the southbound 5 Freeway through the transition to the southbound 110.

Early February is when Caltans hopes to have the transition reopened.