Search warrant served at Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's home in Santa Monica

A search warrant has been served at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search warrant has been served at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

AIR7 HD was over the supervisor's home near 32nd and Pearl streets just after 7 a.m. where deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were seen surrounding the home.

ABC7 has learned Kuehl, who represents L.A. County's 3rd District, is cooperating with deputies.

Details surrounding the investigation are unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.