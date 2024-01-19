Westbound 10 Freeway lanes in Pomona reopen after crash

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona caused a major delay Friday, prompting drivers to seek alternative routes during their morning commute.

All westbound lanes at N Towne Avenue were closed due to the collision, which appeared to have involved two vehicles.

AIR7 HD video showed bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up for at least three miles into Montclair. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.