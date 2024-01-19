WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Westbound 10 Freeway lanes in Pomona reopen after crash

KABC logo
Friday, January 19, 2024 2:45PM
Westbound 10 Freeway lanes in Pomona shut down due to crash
A crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona is causing a major delay, prompting drivers to seek alternative routes during their morning commute.
KABC

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona caused a major delay Friday, prompting drivers to seek alternative routes during their morning commute.

All westbound lanes at N Towne Avenue were closed due to the collision, which appeared to have involved two vehicles.

AIR7 HD video showed bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up for at least three miles into Montclair. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW