ER director at LA hospital says he and his staff are '100% broken and in complete disaster mode'

COVID-19 Daily Update:

January 12, 2022

New Cases: 40,452 (2,086,581 to date)

New Deaths: 39 (27,850 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 3,912 pic.twitter.com/9dpJkk57OP — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 13, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An emergency room director in Los Angeles is shedding light on the severity of the COVID-19 surge inside his facility, saying he and his staff are "100% broken" and in "complete disaster mode."During a phone interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Dr. Eric Snyder, the medical director of the emergency department at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, said his ER has 15 beds, but it's currently overflowing.In addition to a full emergency room, there are now 22 admitted patients holding in the ER waiting for beds in the hospital proper."These are patients who've been accepted by a doctor, but have no place to go," he said.Snyder said he and his staff are boarding the patients for 2-3 days in hallways, chairs or any open spaces made available. He went on to say this surge is far worse than it has been at any point during the pandemic.Though Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center's ER is closed to EMS referrals, Snyder said the hospital still had 30 patients brought in.On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported 40,452 new COVID cases and another 39 deaths.The 39 fatalities are the highest number of new deaths since Sept. 22, according to the county. Of the 36 deaths for which the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has full data, 78% were among those 65 years of age and older.All deaths occurred in January, likely reflecting an increase in deaths associated with the higher December case and hospitalization numbers.Plus, Wednesday's COVID positivity rate was 20.4%.