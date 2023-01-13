How to use the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Our safety tracker lets you look into how often major crimes happen where you live and to examine trends over time.

We are committed to giving you coverage to help keep you and your family safe.

ABC7 has a one-of-a-kind tool to provide even more context to our daily coverage with our new Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

Click here to view the Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Designed by our Eyewitness News data team to track crime and safety in communities across Southern California, the tracker provides an inside look into how often major crimes happen where you live and an opportunity to examine trends over time.

The data is gathered from local law enforcement agencies and the state of California.

You can choose from seven major crime categories and any of the five counties we cover. Or you can zoom into the city of Los Angeles.

The tracker features a map showing the breakdown of the last three years of available data in any area, as well as a searchable table with data going back more than 10 years.

At Eyewitness News, this is just the beginning. We plan to expand the page in the future to include more information and areas. We also want to include your input.

Do you have information you'd like to see added to the tracker? We welcome and encourage feedback using the form below so we can help give you the most useful information possible to keep our viewers and their families safe.