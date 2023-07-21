LADWP offering rebate program for A/C units to help customers stay cool amid sizzling heat

The LADWP is offering customers a rebate to help them buy an A/C unit and beat the heat this summer.

The program comes as Los Angeles faces another scorcher of a weekend, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees in some areas.

The rebate could be as high as $225, but that only applies to older adults or low-income customers. There is a $75 rebate program for those who do not fall into either one of those categories.

"Depending on which model they pick, they could walk out having paid $0 for a new A/C," said Ellen Chen, a spokesperson for the LADWP. "Because it is a life saving appliance if you will, for the temperatures that can sometimes go across days and evenings, we want to make sure that our customers are prioritizing their health and not choosing not to turn on that A/C."

The LADWP wants to remind all customers to inquire about its Level Pay Program, which allows you to keep your monthly bill the same throughout the year.

The amount you pay is calculated based on your past usage.