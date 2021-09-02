LASD deputy arrested, suspected of molesting 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who lives in San Bernardino County was arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said Tuesday.Antonio Heriberto Galindo, 41, was arrested Saturday after San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said an investigation was conducted the day before.On Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office announced felony charges were filed against Galindo. The charges include one count of contact with a minor for sexual offense, two counts of sexual penetration of a person under 18, one count of oral copulation of a person under 18 and one count of sexual battery by restraint.The D.A.'s office said it issued a no bail warrant in the case.Officials said Galindo refused to be heard via video arraignment, and he will be scheduled for an in-person arraignment at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse.Authorities also said Galindo was a girls' softball coach.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said Galindo has been relieved of duty and issued the following statement:"The Department is aware of an incident in which one of our personnel was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for sex crimes on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The employee has been relieved of duty and peace officer powers have been suspended. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is the handling agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is monitoring the criminal outcome of this case."Due to the active investigation, we are unable to offer further comment at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate misconduct or criminal behavior of any kind and those personnel who choose to break the law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information about Galindo or the investigation to contact the San Bernardino sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.