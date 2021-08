2 suspects arrested after shootout in Lynwood that injured LA County sheriff's deputy

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects have been arrested after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in Lynwood.Investigators say deputies responded to a robbery call near Alameda Street and Fernwood Avenue just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A citizen in the area flagged them down and indicated he had been robbed at gunpoint, and provided a description of the suspects and vehicle, a black Dodge Ram pickup.The deputies spotted the vehicle leaving the scene and then located it at the end of a cul-de-sac where it "made a U-turn and began driving towards the deputies."Authorities say the deputies were then met with a "barrage of gunfire from the suspects." A shootout occurred near 112th and Lorraine streets and one deputy was struck by gunfire.The deputy, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in stable condition, and his injury is described as a graze wound to the head. The injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery.One suspect was arrested at the scene and three handguns were recovered at the scene.The second suspect was arrested a short time later after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near Eastern Avenue and Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.A second shooting occurred when the suspect tried to run, but no one was hit. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.