LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts guarantees team will win 2022 World Series: 'Put it on record'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Everyone loves a man with confidence, and it seems no one has more confidence at the moment than Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts was on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, and guaranteed that the Dodgers would win the 2022 World Series.

"We are winning the World Series in 2022," Roberts said. "We're winning the World Series this year. Put it on record."

The Dodgers are going to have to play better than they did Thursday against the Rockies if they want to win it all.

Big Blue blew a 6-1 lead, bottom of the ninth, D.J. Peterson's two-run homer made it 6-5.

Then, Ezequiel Tovar went back-to-back off Reyes Moronta.

In the end, the L.A. Dodgers would have to settle for a 6-6 tie.

The Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Friday, March 25, 2022.

