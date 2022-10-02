Man stabbed to death during altercation in Fashion District, police say

The victim - who was identified only as a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead on the scene.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was stabbed to death in the Fashion District Saturday afternoon, investigators said.

The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police says the man got into some sort of altercation with two other men when one of them pulled out a gun and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim - who was identified only as a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two suspects fled the scene, but were apprehended shortly after.

It's unclear what led to the altercation. The incident remains under investigation.