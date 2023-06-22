Massive blaze in downtown Los Angeles sends smoke billowing into the sky

An intense fire at an apparent storage yard in downtown L.A. sent a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky and prompted people to run away from the area.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intense fire erupted at an apparent storage yard and sent a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky in downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

LAFD crews responded near San Pedro and Seventh streets around 3:20 p.m.

A number of people were seen running away from the area, including from an apartment building adjacent to the blaze.

It was unclear what exactly was burning, but some nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

A bulk of the fire was extinguished by 4 p.m., but firefighters were still there dousing hot spots. At the peak of the blaze, smoke was seen as far out as the West L.A. area.

It was unknown what sparked the blaze, but it appeared no one was seriously injured.