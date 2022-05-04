1 officer injured during protest in downtown LA; citywide tactical alert issued

#BreakingNews Handful of protesters in standoff with #lapd . Officers in riot gear moved in to clear out the crowd. One officer hurt.

Hill b/w 4th and 5th shut down.

Latest live 11pm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ltLOgHTS8M — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) May 4, 2022

Receiving update on protest @ Pershing Square. A segment of the group began to take the intersection. We attempted to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group. Crowd began to throw rocks and bottles at ofcrs . We have one ofcr injured( Unk extent). https://t.co/nYMbwTUsxj — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) May 4, 2022

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A citywide tactical alert has been issued by the Los Angeles Police Department after a group of protesters began taking over streets of downtown Tuesday night, injuring one officer.The group began to gather at around 9 p.m. near Pershing Square on S Hill and W 5th streets.Police began receiving reports of the protesters surrounding patrol cars and allegedly trying to take over a Metro bus.According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, officers attempted to disperse the group, but the crowd began throwing rocks and bottles.One officer was injured, though the extent of his or her injuries is unknown.AIR7HD cameras captured more than a dozen police vehicles lined up as officers began to block the street.The entire road was closed to drivers.Earlier on Tuesday, protests over the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court's Roe v. Wade ruling sent people into the streets around the nation.Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the court Tuesday, the vast majority calling for continued federal protection for abortion rights.