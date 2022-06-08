Former LADWP executive David Alexander sentenced to 4 years in prison in bribery scheme

EMBED <>More Videos

Former LADWP executive gets 4 years in prison for bribery scheme

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The former cyber security chief for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.

David Alexander, 54, admitted to lying to the FBI about his role in the botched launch of an LADWP computerized billing system.

The failed system led to many customers receiving wildly inflated bills.

Alexander has also been ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 dollars.

Two months ago, former LADWP top executive David Wright was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his participation in the bribery case -- accepting payments from a lawyer in exchange for helping the attorney obtain a $30 million no-bid contract for the lawyer's company, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

RELATED | Former LADWP head to plead guilty to bribery charge in scheme involving $30-million no-bid contract

EMBED More News Videos

A former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge for accepting payments from a lawyer in exchange for helping the attorney obtain a $30 million no-bid contract for the lawyer's company.



The lawyer, Paul Paradis, pleaded guilty in 2021 to a federal bribery charge as part of a wide-ranging probe of the city's handling of the botched rollout of a DWP billing system.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydepartment of justicewaterlos angelesbribery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
LA mayor's race shaping up as fight between Rick Caruso, Karen Bass
Race for LA County sheriff: Here's everything you need to know
Primary election 2022: Latest SoCal results
Ousted leader of Mongols biker club denies he was an informant
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
SoCal Indian community mourns rapper, politician Sidhu Moose Wala
Show More
6 inmate firefighters suffer burn injuries in Angeles National Forest
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
Meet Marvel's newest groundbreaking superhero, 'Ms. Marvel'
Podcast gives voice to Latinx LGBTQ stories
Derek Fisher fired as head coach/general manager of WNBA's Los Ange...
More TOP STORIES News