Former LADWP executive David Alexander sentenced to 4 years in prison in bribery scheme

A former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge for accepting payments from a lawyer in exchange for helping the attorney obtain a $30 million no-bid contract for the lawyer's company.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The former cyber security chief for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.David Alexander, 54, admitted to lying to the FBI about his role in the botched launch of an LADWP computerized billing system.The failed system led to many customers receiving wildly inflated bills.Alexander has also been ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 dollars.Two months ago, former LADWP top executive David Wright was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his participation in the bribery case -- accepting payments from a lawyer in exchange for helping the attorney obtain a $30 million no-bid contract for the lawyer's company, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.The lawyer, Paul Paradis, pleaded guilty in 2021 to a federal bribery charge as part of a wide-ranging probe of the city's handling of the botched rollout of a DWP billing system.