LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Walt Disney Company is proud to be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.A kickoff event was held Saturday for the premiere celebration of Black culture."Road to the Essence Fest" was held at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.ABC7's Leslie Sykes was one of the panel moderators.The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is happening in person and virtually in New Orleans from June 30 to July 3, 2022. For more information, click here