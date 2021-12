LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were treated for burns after a fire engulfed a commercial building in the Los Angeles-area Florence neighborhood Friday afternoon.The two-alarm fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of Compton Avenue.Much of the building was involved in flame and heavy smoke was pouring out the roof as Los Angeles County firefighters battled the flames.Ambulances were called to the scene to treat four people who suffered burn injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.