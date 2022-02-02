French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A French bulldog was returned to its owner after the pet was stolen by two armed suspects in downtown Los Angeles Monday.Isaiah Ramos, the pet's owner, says someone called him Tuesday to return his beloved dog after he plastered the area with fliers and put calls out on social media.Los Angeles police says Ramos was robbed at gunpoint by the armed men in the 900 block of S. Flower Street just before noon. The suspects jumped out of a black Infiniti car and demanded Ramos give up the French bulldog, named Meech.Ramos was able to take pictures of a suspect taking his dog prior to fleeing the scene in the Infiniti.The caller who returned Meech, who appeared physically unharmed, found him on Slauson Avenue.Ramos says Meech is still scared after all he went through, but he is being smothered by love and food to cheer him up. Ramos said he's thankful for everyone who helped him reunite with his dog.No arrest has been made.