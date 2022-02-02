French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in downtown LA

By
EMBED <>More Videos

French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A French bulldog was returned to its owner after the pet was stolen by two armed suspects in downtown Los Angeles Monday.

Isaiah Ramos, the pet's owner, says someone called him Tuesday to return his beloved dog after he plastered the area with fliers and put calls out on social media.

Los Angeles police says Ramos was robbed at gunpoint by the armed men in the 900 block of S. Flower Street just before noon. The suspects jumped out of a black Infiniti car and demanded Ramos give up the French bulldog, named Meech.

Ramos was able to take pictures of a suspect taking his dog prior to fleeing the scene in the Infiniti.

The caller who returned Meech, who appeared physically unharmed, found him on Slauson Avenue.

Ramos says Meech is still scared after all he went through, but he is being smothered by love and food to cheer him up. Ramos said he's thankful for everyone who helped him reunite with his dog.

No arrest has been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countylapddogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA now in custody
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
Boyle Heights considers opposing Vicente Fernandez street name plan
Wild brawl at Golden Corral in Pennsylvania caught on video
Sewage spill prompts closure of swimming areas in Long Beach
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports
Show More
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Rams surprise Inglewood business near SoFi Stadium with $25,000 grant
Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget
'Pam & Tommy' tells story of the sex tape that rocked the online world
Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31
More TOP STORIES News