dogs stolen

Man seen on video snatching French bulldog from Wilmington home sells beloved pet for $20: LAPD

EMBED <>More Videos

French bulldog theft caught on video, suspect sells dog for $20: LAPD

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was caught on video snatching a French bulldog from a home in Wilmington, and now the devastated owner is asking for help recovering her beloved pet after the suspect sold it for $20, police say.

"King," the French bulldog, was stolen April 27 from the front yard of a home in the 700 block of C Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect was seen on the home's security camera reaching over the fence, picking up the dog, and immediately taking off on his skateboard.



LAPD says they arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the incident, but unfortunately, he had already sold the dog to an unsuspecting individual for $20.

The suspect approached the individual at a hardware store parking lot, and told that person that he had found "King" but was unable to provide him with a good home, according to detectives.

Officials say that individual the dog was sold to has not committed a crime, and hopes that person will do the right thing and return "King" to his owner.

Anyone with information on the recovery or whereabouts of "King" is urged to call LAPD officer Davenport at (310) 726-7845, or LAPD Harbor Station at (310) 726-7701. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go to https://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countytheftcrimelapdpetslos angelesdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Video shows man, woman breaking into shelter to steal 3 dogs
Dog stolen in East Hollywood found just in time for owner's birthday
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Sun Valley
Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks after alleged shooter released from jail
TOP STORIES
Man caught on video hitting dog repeatedly in Duarte turns himself in
2 high school baseball players shot in Santa Ana, 1 fatally
LA 'Riots' or 'civil unrest' - which best describes April 29, 1992?
Third woman accuses Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault
Judge pares down Blac Chyna case against Kardashians as jury debates
CDC investigating SoCal-bound cruise ship after COVID cases reported
Police search for suspected burglar who broke into Hollywood apartment
Show More
Child to be reunited with mom after being found at homeless encampment
'Porch pirate dog' caught on video stealing package from home
Child attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach
Menthol cigarette ban proposal could further lower smoking rates
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
More TOP STORIES News