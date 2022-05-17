Grand Central Market shooting witness describes trying to help victim in his final moments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11851529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A witness is recalling the moment he rushed to help the man who was shot and killed outside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.Josh Pacheco, a photojournalist, was with some colleagues Saturday afternoon when he heard shots ring out.Cellphone video shows visitors to the historic market running away from the gunfire.Pacheco says he immediately went to help the victim."I'm about to check his pulse and that's when he has a gasp of life," Pacheco said, reenacting the victim's gasp. "Suddenly he's back with us. I run into the business, and I'm screaming for help."Pacheco said he asked for bandages and other items until he was handed a plastic bag of rags from an employee."One officer stands over the body. I hand her rags. And I'm telling her that there's multiple entry wounds, and she doesn't have enough hands, so I also helped apply pressure," Pacheco said.The man died from his wounds.Los Angeles police say they're still looking for the shooter. What led up to the murder is still under investigation.Mayor Eric Garcetti says in his new budget he's asking for more police foot patrols in the downtown area."Downtown is the heart of our city. We need to have a much more permanent presence and we need to make sure people feel safe -- whether it's a visitor, whether it's a tourist or whether it's a longtime resident," Garcetti said. "So we're going to ensure that people are safe there, not just this week, but for all the weeks to come."Pacheco says he's still shaken up over what he experienced.To make matters worse, while he was helping the victim, someone stole his camera gear worth thousands of dollars."I wasn't sure if the shooter was still around," Pacheco said. "My only concern was the victim in front of me, and specifically, just trying to save a life."