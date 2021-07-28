Homeless in Southern California

Los Angeles City Council passes plan to restrict homeless encampments in public spaces

EMBED <>More Videos

Is anti-camping ordinance the answer to growing homeless crisis in LA?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council has finalized an ordinance that would restrict the homeless from camping in certain public places and make sure sidewalks are passable.

If signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the ordinance would restrict the presence of encampments, as well as sitting, lying and sleeping, in several areas of the city.

"Violent and property crime have increased in neighborhoods surrounding these dangerous encampments, and yet we continue to delay action on this common-sense ordinance while the city literally burns around us," Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said last month.

"This is not compassionate or progressive, it's reckless. In fact, some of the most progressive cities in the state of California have a form of anti-camping ordinance."

Buscaino, who is running for mayor next year, proposed the ordinance 10 months ago.

Similar anti-camping laws already exist in a number of cities, including San Francisco, Santa Monica and Long Beach.

Some residents say simply clearing the unhoused from sidewalks doesn't help solve the ultimate problem.

Many frustrated residents say the crime and trash created by the encampments is getting out of hand and are wondering what it will take for the city to finally take action.

"It's getting out of control. They're literally building houses and forts that rival studios around here," Van Simpson of Hollywood said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelesvenicelos angeles countylos angeles city councilcampinghomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Los Feliz homeless encampment cleared nearly 1 year later
Cleanup of Venice boardwalk homeless encampments delayed
Torrance moms protest location of tiny homes for the homeless
OC soup kitchen fights efforts by city to shut down its operation
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in double shooting at Corona movie theater
Los Feliz homeless encampment cleared nearly 1 year later
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Rams open training camp in Irvine
Amazon Fresh grocery stores are hiring hundreds of new employees
Texas deputy AG on Biles' withdrawal: 'A national embarrassment'
CA recommends wearing mask indoors even if you're vaccinated
Show More
Chaotic brawl breaks out at Brooklyn pizza parlor
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
SoCal non-profit ramps up vaccination efforts with 3-day clinic
Sewage spill report blames public health for delayed notification
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
More TOP STORIES News