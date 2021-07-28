Los Angeles City Council passes plan to restrict homeless encampments in public spaces

If signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the ordinance would restrict the presence of encampments, as well as sitting, lying and sleeping, in several areas of the city.
"Violent and property crime have increased in neighborhoods surrounding these dangerous encampments, and yet we continue to delay action on this common-sense ordinance while the city literally burns around us," Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said last month.
"This is not compassionate or progressive, it's reckless. In fact, some of the most progressive cities in the state of California have a form of anti-camping ordinance."
Buscaino, who is running for mayor next year, proposed the ordinance 10 months ago.
Similar anti-camping laws already exist in a number of cities, including San Francisco, Santa Monica and Long Beach.
Some residents say simply clearing the unhoused from sidewalks doesn't help solve the ultimate problem.
Many frustrated residents say the crime and trash created by the encampments is getting out of hand and are wondering what it will take for the city to finally take action.
"It's getting out of control. They're literally building houses and forts that rival studios around here," Van Simpson of Hollywood said.