LA investigates if human trafficking involved after 8th bus with migrants sent from Texas arrives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles wants to know whether human trafficking was committed when Texas sent 42 migrants to the city in June.

On Friday, a city committee will consider calling for the City Attorney's Office to investigate.

Another 40 asylum seekers, including 12 children ranging from 9 months to 17 years old, arrived at L.A.'s Union Station Thursday morning.

The largest group came from Venezuela, but others were from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

That's the 8th bus sent to L.A. from Texas.

Migrants were immediately taken to a receiving site operated by the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of immigrant rights, immigration legal services providers, and faith organizations, where they were offered urgent humanitarian support services, including food, clothing, hygiene kits, health checkups, and legal immigration orientations.

The Collective also facilitated reunions with family members, loved ones, and sponsors residing in the region.

Almost all asylum seekers have relatives, loved ones, or sponsors in California, according to the Collective.

A total of 323 asylum seekers have arrived in Los Angeles to date.