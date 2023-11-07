Live art exhibit in DTLA depicts massacre at music festival where Hamas militants killed hundreds

A powerful live art exhibit held in Los Angeles' Grand Park illustrated the massacre at the Tribe of Nova music festival in Israel, which will go down in Israeli history as the country's worst civilian massacre.

People laid on the grass for hours as part of the demonstration titled "When the Music Stopped."

People laid on the grass for hours Sunday as part of the demonstration titled "When the Music Stopped," which was created by Israeli artist Tomer Peretz, who was in Israel when the attack occurred.

"It was like apocalyptic hell," Peretz recalled. "It's the hell of hell, basically."

On Oct. 7, dozens of Hamas militants who had blown through Israel's heavily fortified separation fence and crossed into the country from Gaza opened fire on young Israelis who had come together for a joyous night of electronic music.

While rockets rained down, revelers said militants converged on the open field while others waited near bomb shelters, gunning down people who were seeking refuge. Israeli communities on either side of the festival grounds also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen abducting dozens of men, women and children - including elderly and disabled people - and killing scores of others in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Israel's rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies.

"We're trying to show how a number of what so many dead people looks like actually and not just a number showing up on the screen of a TV, to create a visual aspect of a massacre," said Peretz.

Attacks ramping up in Israel and Gaza after an unprecedented attack by Hamas over the weekend At least nine American citizens were killed in the attacks in Israel over the weekend, a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.