Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas Amtrak line part of Biden infrastructure plan

EMBED >More News Videos President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a-once-in-a-generation investment in America" that would undo his predecessor's signature legislative achievement of giant tax cuts for corporations in the process.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Part of President Joe Biden's new infrastructure plan is calling for an Amtrak link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.The line would be part of the president's sweeping $2.3 trillion plan.Following Wednesday's announcement by Biden, Amtrak released plans for updated service throughout the U.S.A link to Phoenix or Tucson from the Southland is also part of the plan."With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver," Amtrak tweeted in response to the infrastructure plan. "America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let's make rail the solution."