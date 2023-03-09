  • Full Story
3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights; suspect believed to be barricaded in area

Thursday, March 9, 2023 4:01AM
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles police officers were injured during a shooting in Lincoln Heights, sources say.

The incident began unfolding Wednesday afternoon near Mission and Broadway.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is barricaded somewhere in the area.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately released.

Drivers and residents are urged to stay away from the area as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

