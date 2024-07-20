LAPD bodycam video shows suspect armed with machine gun firing at 2 officers during traffic stop

LAPD has released bodycam video of the dramatic moment a suspect armed with a machine gun fired at two officers during a traffic stop in the Willowbrook area the night of July 3.

LAPD has released bodycam video of the dramatic moment a suspect armed with a machine gun fired at two officers during a traffic stop in the Willowbrook area the night of July 3.

LAPD has released bodycam video of the dramatic moment a suspect armed with a machine gun fired at two officers during a traffic stop in the Willowbrook area the night of July 3.

LAPD has released bodycam video of the dramatic moment a suspect armed with a machine gun fired at two officers during a traffic stop in the Willowbrook area the night of July 3.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam video Friday of the moments a suspect armed with a machine gun fired at two officers during a traffic stop in the Willowbrook area the night of July 3.

The video shows LAPD officers Stefan Carutasu and Joshua Rodney attempting to pull over the suspect at Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue. The suspect speeds up and comes to a stop on Broadway just north of Rosecrans. Before the officers could exit their patrol car, the suspect, armed with a machine gun, according to authorities, fired at police without warning.

At least one officer was seen returning fire as the suspect fled the scene. The officers pursued the suspect but lost sight of him in the area of 135th Street and Broadway.

Both officers sustained cuts and scratches from glass fragments caused by the suspect's rounds striking the police vehicle windshield, with one officer receiving two graze wounds to his head, LAPD said.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported the officers to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released the following morning.

Numerous rifle casings from the suspect's weapon were recovered from the scene. No one else was injured in the incident, LAPD said.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Malcolm Darnell Guss, Jr., was arrested for attempted murder on July 12.

Guss faces one count of attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of assault with a machine gun upon a peace officer, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, one count of possession of a machine gun, and two counts of possession of firearm by a felon, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said.

It is further alleged that Guss personally and intentionally discharged a rifle.

Guss was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 29. He is being held on $2,025,000 bail.

"The heinous attack on two law enforcement officers in what should have been a routine traffic stop is absolutely horrific," said Gascón in a press release. "This unprovoked attack is a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers confront. This act of violence is not only an assault on the officers, but also on the values of safety and justice of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with officers Stefan Carutasu and Joshua Rodney, and the Los Angeles Police Department during this time."

If convicted as charged, Guss faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.