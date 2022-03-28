Over $2M in luxury cars recovered after CHP bust in San Fernando Valley

Over $2M in luxury cars recovered after bust in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hollywood man was arrested following a multi-million-dollar luxury car bust in the San Fernando Valley.

The California Highway Patrol released photos of some of the 35 vehicles recovered, including a Bentley, an Aston Martin and a Porsche.

Officers served a search warrant on March 24 after a 2-month-long investigation, and arrested 39-year-old Vage Chavushyan.

Investigators say the cars were fraudulently purchased from unsuspecting local dealerships.

Officers also found an indoor marijuana grow with more than 400 plants and a weapon, according to officials.

The total value of the cars recovered was approximately $2.3 million dollars.

