L.A. Marathon closes roads for several hours Sunday, course passes city landmarks

Runners in the Los Angeles Marathon are getting ready for Sunday's race, picking up their numbers and race packets on Friday. Participants are running the 26.2-mile course for various reasons.

The 39th annual Los Angeles Marathon will be Sunday, taking runners from Dodger Stadium and ending in Century City.

The 26.2-mile course goes past many L.A. landmarks and through iconic neighborhoods, including Little Tokyo, L.A. City Hall, Chinatown Dragon gate, Barndall Park and more.

The race beings at 7 a.m. and is expected to last at least 7 hours. Road closures could be past that time.

Here's what you need to know about the course and the road closures:

What is the L.A. Marathon 2024 course?

The starting line is at Dodger Stadium and the finish line is at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

After leaving Dodger Stadium, runners will go through Chinatown, Grand Park and Little Tokyo. They will then head to Echo Park, run on Sunset Boulevard and through Silver Lake.

Runners will then get on Hollywood Boulevard and go through Thai Town and Hollywood, before getting back on Sunset Boulevard and run through West Hollywood.

After passing the Sunset Strip, runners will go through Beverly Hills, pass Century City to Brentwood. There, runners will turn around and head back to Century City where they will cross the finish line at the Avenue of the Stars.

Below is an image of the complete course. You can get a closer look here.

Map of the Los Angeles Marathon 2024 course that highlights landmarks and care stations for runners along the route. Los Angeles Marathon

What are the road closures for the L.A Marathon?

Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. on Sunday along the marathon route. The roads will reopen at different times, beginning at 9 a.m. The last road will reopen at 8 p.m. The area around the finish line will close at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Here is the complete list of L.A. Marathon road closures and when they are expected to reopen:

Elysian Park Ave: Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunset Blvd: Park Avenue to Figueroa Street from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.

Cesar Chavez Avenue: Bunker Hill to Alameda Street from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.

Broadway: Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Alpine Street: Hill Street to Alameda Street from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Spring Street: College Street to 1st Street from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

1st Street: Hope Street to San Pedro Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Los Angeles Street: Temple Stret to 5th Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

4th Street: Los Angeles Street to Main Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Main Street: 5th Street to Temple Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

3rd Street: San Pedro Street to Hill Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Hill Street: 4th Street to Temple Street from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

1st Street: San Pedro Street to Hope Street from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Grand Avenue: Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd Street from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Temple Street: Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Edgeware Road: Temple Street to Boston Street from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Bellevue Avenue: Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Glendale Boulevard: Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

Sunset Boulevard: Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Hollywood Boulevard: Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Orange Avenue: Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard: Highland Avenue to Doheny Driver from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

San Vicente Boulevard: Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard: La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doheny Drive: Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Burton Way: Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

S Santa Monica Boulevard: Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rodeo Drive: Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard: Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard (westbound and eastbound lanes): Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sepulveda Boulevard: Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard (westbound and eastbound lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

San Vicente Boulevard: Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Avenue of the Stars: Santa Monica Boulevard to Constellation from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard (eastbound lanes early closure): Avenue of the Stars to Century Park East from Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

Century Park East: Santa Monica Boulevard to Constellation from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 8p.m.

Century Park East: Constellation to Olympic from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get more information on the L.A. marathon here.