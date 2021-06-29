Health & Fitness

LA County health officials recommend wearing masks indoors amid spread of Delta variant

LA County recommends masks indoors amid spread of Delta variant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials are now "strongly" recommending everyone to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, due to an increased spread of the Delta variant.

The recommendation, which officials say is a precautionary measure, is a change from recent mask guidance, which allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most indoor and outdoor settings.

"Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don't know everyone's vaccination status," L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement.



"Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits," the statement added.

Health officials said fully vaccinated people appear to be "well protected" from infection against Delta variants, but partially vaccinated individuals are at greater risk.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is responsible for about 20% of every new infection in the county.

