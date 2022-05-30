Vigil held outside LA City Hall on Memorial Day honoring victims of recent mass shootings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All the victims from the recent mass shootings, in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods in Orange County, were remembered Monday at a vigil.The vigil outside Los Angeles City Hall was a mixture of prayer and expressing anger. Buffalo, Laguna Woods and Uvalde, the names of the victims of these shootings were read aloud.The clergy from different religions offered prayers to mourn those who were killed. Then, there was frustration as these religious leaders and their supporters asked political leaders when will the mass shootings stop?"I stand together enraged and heartbreak for this broken world with so much violence and hate," said Elder Byong Cho, from Presbyterian of the Pacific Church. "So much so that we fear going to grocery store, going to church to worship our God and fear for our children at their own schools. This is not ok."As Uvalde and the other communities begin to heal from the mass shootings with tributes and memorials, the people gathered in downtown L.A. asked what can be done as communities to stop the violence.Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the most recent mass shooting."We had people looking for sustenance for their bodies in Buffalo, people looking for sustenance for their spirit in Laguna Woods," said Rabbi Heather Miller. "People looking for sustenance for their minds in Texas. All gunned down."