Karen Bass, Rick Caruso make final campaign push in tight race to be LA's next mayor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With just one day before voters head to the polls, the candidates in one the biggest races in Southern California are making their final campaign pushes.

Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are hitting the campaign trail Monday, pushing to get the votes in what's been a tight race.

Bass will be in Los Angeles to attend a student rally at UCLA, which will be headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Caruso is expected in the San Fernando Valley.

On Sunday, both the candidates canvassed the city and met with their supporters. Both candidates explained to voters how they'll make Los Angeles better and tackle problems that its residents care about.

Caruso's focus was on Latino voters and first responders with stops in Sylmar and West Hills. He zoned in on issues such as homelessness, crime and corruption.

"The momentum is behind us. I'm ready to go," he said.

Congresswoman Bass spent the weekend on a double decker bus making stops in Koreatown, Sherman Oaks, Mar Vista and Baldwin Hills.

"I know that we can have a Los Angeles that houses everyone, that feeds everyone, that educates everyone, and I know that the only way we can do that is to do that together," Bass said.

According to the latest poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, among likely voters, Bass has 45% of the vote while Caruso trails close behind at 41%. That's within the margin of error and 13% of people also say they are still undecided.

Because of those numbers, it's possible L.A. residents won't have a clear winner declared by Tuesday night. If Bass wins, she would be the first woman and only the second Black person to hold the top job at City Hall.