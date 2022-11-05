New poll shows Rick Caruso 'neck and neck' with Karen Bass in race for mayor

Congresswoman Karen Bass' double-digit lead over opponent Rick Caruso has shrunk significantly in the last month.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles mayoral race is tightening up with just days before Election Day.

The latest poll from UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows Congresswoman Karen Bass holding a slight edge.

Her double-digit lead over opponent Rick Caruso has shrunk significantly in the last month. The race is so tight that no one may be able to declare victory on Tuesday.

On Friday, Bass visited a farmers market in the Pico-Union area, speaking to residents about the importance of providing fresh fruits and vegetables to residents of the underserved community.

"Considering that Mr. Caruso has spent almost $100 million on his campaign, I am happy with where we are, but my focus is earning every single vote from every single Angeleno," Bass told reporters.

Meanwhile, Caruso launched a bus tour and said he'll spend the final four days of the campaign traveling across the L.A. area, meeting with community members.

The UC Berkeley poll shows support for his campaign has increased 10 points since late September.

"We have a tight race," Caruso told his supporters. "We are neck and neck. Everybody's vote counts."

As the race tightens, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said voters shouldn't expect a final decision on Election Day.

"While we'll have robust election results Tuesday night, if there is a close contest, it's going to be weeks after the election before we see definitive results, but ultimately, while that can be frustrating, that's ultimately about making sure that every ballot vote gets counted," he said.

Logan said a lot of voters will mail or drop off ballots on Tuesday and it could take weeks to count those votes.