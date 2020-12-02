Los Angeles muralist gives back to help children and teens in need

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts that symbolize peace, joy, and the spirit of giving.
"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings.
"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," he told ABC7.
ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.
"Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," Phobik added.
Phobik has turned his t-shirt design into a larger-than-life mural at 4899 Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles along side another contributing artist, Septerhed.
If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Phobik's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.