LA-area residents say 'not again' as they prepare for yet another round of rain, snow and winds

In the L.A. area, "extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible,'' according to the NWS.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The countdown is on for the heavy downpours expected in Southern California on Tuesday and many are already in prep-mode as the region will likely see flooding, strong winds and snow in the mountains.

"My house is kind of not liking it," said Dennis Hour of Silverlake. "There's leaks in the house but we're getting through it. I mean, I don't think the homes here in L.A. are used to all this rain."

In the L.A. area, "extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible,'' according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals for Tuesday through Wednesday were expected to be 1 to 2 inches across the coasts and valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

In Sunland, barricades were put in place Monday along Ora Vista Avenue near the Big Tujunga dam. Runoff from the dam and the recent rainfall triggered street flooding, forcing the closure.

In nearby Lakeview Terrace, owners of homes surrounded by steep hillsides are hoping the rain does not cause mud and debris flows.

"We've had sandbags placed all around the perimeter of the property in the past because of that issue and so yeah, we're always concerned about that," said Fred Mehrabian, a Lakeview Terrace resident.

Meanwhile, mountain communities are still recovering from the devastating storm that dumped several feet of snow a few weeks ago, burying homes and vehicles and leaving many residents stranded in their homes for days.

Volunteers have since been collecting and delivering food. Now, they worry about what will happen when snow starts piling up again.

"You have a certain amount of almost PTSD," said Patrice Mock.

Areas of light precipitation were expected to begin late Monday and intensify overnight and into Tuesday and Wednesday before dry and milder conditions.

The latest atmospheric river is almost certain to cause the waters of the Los Angeles River to rage.

"Water finds the path of least resistance and all funnels out of here," said Jonny Ross, a Studio City resident. "It fills up real, real quick, especially if we get 2 to 4 inches of rain. It's just crazy."

The weather system will also bring colder temperatures to the area, with daytime highs dropping into the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles and the valleys.

"The water may not seem dangerous, it may only be a few inches running really fast, but that's enough to displace you or your vehicle," said an LAFD firefighter as a warning to drivers.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.