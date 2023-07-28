Rams return to training camp, with key stars bouncing back from injury-plagued 2022

After struggling through a disappointing, injury-plagued 2022, the Rams are back in training camp, healthy and looking forward to the upcoming season.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- After struggling through a disappointing, injury-plagued 2022, the Rams are back in training camp, healthy and looking forward to the upcoming season.

Just a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams finished 5-12 last year, with injuries taking out stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald for good chunks of the season.

Now all three are back and looking healthy. Kupp had ankle surgery and Donald is looking fit after spending the offseason training in his hometown Pittsburgh.

They also have some young blood on the field in training camp, with 30 rookies - including 14 draft picks - battling it out to make the roster.

"It's the energy level," said Coach Sean McVay. "You have a lot of guys who have some youthful energy, who have great competitiveness about themselves."

"And it's good to get 99 (Donald) out here. He is certainly someone who has to be accounted for on every single snap."

The team opened training camp this week at UC Irvine. Practices will be open to the public starting Saturday.

On Aug. 12, they'll face the Chargers for the first preseason game. The season opener is Sept. 10 in Seattle.