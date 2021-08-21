LGBTQ+

How the Los Angeles Rams champion inclusivity, show their support for the LGBTQ+ community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How the Rams show their support for the LGBTQ+ community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earlier this year, the Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

It was an important moment for inclusivity in the NFL. A week after Nassib's announcement, the league declared "football is gay" in a new commercial, showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Seven years before that, there was another historic moment. The then-St. Louis Rams picked Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL in the seventh round. Sam cemented that moment by kissing his boyfriend live on national television.

Sam became the first openly gay player to take the field in the NFL preseason, but never played a regular season game.

EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



In 2018, the Rams made history again by adding the league's first male cheerleaders -- Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, who also happen to be openly gay.

"It's just crazy that something I decided to do on a whim ended up being life-changing," Peron said. "My career started because I saw somebody who looked like me on TV. So I think the more people can put themselves out there and take that risk, the better the younger generation will be."

This year, for Pride Month, the Rams teamed up with Hamburger Mary's to sponsor a drag queen bingo event, and with the Varsity Gay League to kickoff a flag football league - part of the organizations' year-round commitment to inclusivity.

As for the Rams cheerleaders, Peron and Jinnies are now captains on a team that now has five men, including new members Brendan Ryan and Jose Capetillo.

"The whole time I was just kind of picturing my younger self in the crowd and what I would want him to see," Ryan said of his first game at SoFi Stadium. "The fact that we have the opportunity to have a platform to inspire younger men, you know, to stay in that dance class and even if they're the only boy."

Meanwhile, Nassib says the reaction he's received since coming out has been overwhelmingly positive. The sports apparel retailer Fanatics said Nassib's jersey became its top-seller after his announcement.

Both Nassib and the NFL also publicly donated to The Trevor Project, which helped bring in a flood of donations to the non-profit, which provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelos angeles ramsnflfootballgay athlete
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
DTLA Proud Festival returns, 15,000 guests expected
Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he, husband are parents
CA becomes 1st state with wellness and equity fund for trans community
Documentary looks at helicopter reporters who changed LA news
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after OC airport placed on lockdown
SoCal farmworker hospitalized after being beaten, robbed
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine is 'imminent': Official
CA gig work law struck down by court
Concerns about home learning fuel support for Newsom recall
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Buena Park father
Why EDD isn't reopening offices despite call center failures
Show More
Local Afghan Americans express concern amid Taliban takeover
High tide, big surf pound SoCal coast
Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
Autopsy fails to reveal what killed family of 3, pet dog on CA trail
Do I need a Johnson & Johnson booster shot?
More TOP STORIES News