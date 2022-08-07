ABC7 to broadcast all Rams preseason games

Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it's holding him back in practice with the Rams.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Rams prepare to enter the 2022 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions, ABC7 will broadcast all of the team's preseason games, beginning on Aug. 13.

ABC7's coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the pregame show "Game Time." Then at 7 p.m., the Rams are set to face the Chargers at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with ABC7's Curt Sandoval reporting from the sidelines.

After the game, stay with ABC7 for the Rams postgame show with exclusive reaction and analysis. And it's all followed by Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

The Rams are scheduled to host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 19, and then will travel to Cincinnati to face their Super Bowl LVI opponents, the Bengals, for an afternoon game on Aug. 27.

The Rams held their first practice at UC Irvine on July 24. They got an early jump on camp partly because they've got the first game of the regular season as the defending champs: They'll host Von Miller's Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

This weekend, Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it's holding him back in practice.

Stafford participated extensively in the Rams' latest workout in Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp.

Afterward, Stafford said his right elbow condition is merely "irritating," and not a threat to his ability to lead the Super Bowl champions' title defense.

"I just have a little soreness," Stafford said. "We're working through it. I felt pretty good today. I thought it looked pretty good. Just trying to be smart with it, and make me feel as good as I can feel going into Week 1 while still getting as many reps as I can, too."