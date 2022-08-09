Rams wrap up training camp ahead of the NFL preseason

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the last day of their training camp at UC Irvine on Tuesday before the start of the NFL preseason, but they still have plenty of work to do.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the last day of their training camp at UC Irvine on Tuesday before the start of the NFL preseason, but they still have plenty of work to do.

The defending Super Bowl champions finished a day early as the team continued to deal with some notable injuries.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is suffering from lingering elbow pain while defensive back Jalen Ramsey recovers from an off-season shoulder surgery. However, he was cleared by doctors this weekend.

"When he goes and he's out on the field, he just goes to that competitive place and that's exactly what makes him great... I think it's going to be our job to be smart about the situations that we're putting him in. We wouldn't put him out here if we thought there was a risk for further injury but he's done a great job with the rehab... It's been good getting him out here," said head coach Sean McVay of Ramsey.

ABC7 will broadcast all of the team's preseason games, beginning with Saturday's game against the Chargers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the pregame show "Game Time." Then at 7 p.m., the Rams are set to face the Chargers at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with ABC7's Curt Sandoval reporting from the sidelines.

After the game, stay with ABC7 for the Rams postgame show with exclusive reaction and analysis. And it's all followed by Eyewitness News at 11pm.

The Rams are scheduled to host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 19, and then will travel to Cincinnati to face their Super Bowl LVI opponents, the Bengals, for an afternoon game on Aug. 27.