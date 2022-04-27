Rebecca Grossman: Witnesses testify in street racing crash that killed 2 kids in Westlake Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Witnesses recall street racing crash that killed 2 kids in SoCal

Wealthy socialite Rebecca Grossman, accused of running over and killing two young brothers while she was street racing in Westlake Village, appeared in court for the second day of her preliminary hearing.

Much of the testimony on Tuesday surrounded around what two eyewitnesses saw moments before the collision that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander.

They described what they saw back in Sept. 2020 as the Iskander family was crossing the street. Both said the car driven by former Major League pitcher Scott Erickson passed the family, while the car driven by Grossman struck the boys.

EMBED More News Videos

Wealthy socialite Rebecca Grossman, accused of running over and killing two young brothers while she was street racing, made her preliminary court appearance in Van Nuys.



Investigators tell Eyewitness News Grossman was racing Erickson at the time of the crash. Erickson was later charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

The driver of another car who witnessed the crash got emotional when she recalled holding one of the boys in her lap as they laid along on the curb.

Grossman, who with her husband founded the Grossman Burn Foundation, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

If convicted on all four counts, Grossman faces 34 years to life in state prison. She remains free on $2 million bail.

Once both sides present their case, it'll be up to the judge to decide if this case should go to trial. The judge said that this is the most difficult case she's ever been with.

Grossman's preliminary hearing was expected to continue on Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeles countycrimecourtfatal crashcourt casestreet racinglos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$18.8M settlement in fatal West LA Lamborghini crash
Barstow baby who died of alleged abuse had burn marks, police say
San Jose police ID 3 suspects arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old
The US is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Dr. Fauci says
New water restrictions to limit outdoor watering for millions in SoCal
Newly released police tape shows Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' shooting
2 arrested in fatal shooting of man during robbery at Encino home
Show More
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
Disney breaks ground on Cotino, Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
Texan Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange
Trump appeals decision holding him in contempt of court
More TOP STORIES News