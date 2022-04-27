Rebecca Grossman: Witnesses testify in street racing crash that killed 2 kids in Westlake Village

Much of the testimony on Tuesday surrounded around what two eyewitnesses saw moments before the collision that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander.
They described what they saw back in Sept. 2020 as the Iskander family was crossing the street. Both said the car driven by former Major League pitcher Scott Erickson passed the family, while the car driven by Grossman struck the boys.
Investigators tell Eyewitness News Grossman was racing Erickson at the time of the crash. Erickson was later charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.
The driver of another car who witnessed the crash got emotional when she recalled holding one of the boys in her lap as they laid along on the curb.
Grossman, who with her husband founded the Grossman Burn Foundation, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.
If convicted on all four counts, Grossman faces 34 years to life in state prison. She remains free on $2 million bail.
Once both sides present their case, it'll be up to the judge to decide if this case should go to trial. The judge said that this is the most difficult case she's ever been with.
Grossman's preliminary hearing was expected to continue on Wednesday.