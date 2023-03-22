LAPD searching for retail theft ring that has stolen more than $13K in makeup, other merchandise

The LAPD is searching for a retail theft ring that has walked out of stores with more than $13K in makeup, eye care products and medications.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD is asking the public's help in catching three shoplifting suspects who have been stealing expensive makeup, eye care products and medications across the city of Los Angeles and L.A. County.

Police say the women enter retail stores with empty shopping bags, and then walk out with bags filled with the stolen items.

In total, the suspects have stolen more than $13,000 in merchandise from stores across the county.

Detectives have released photos and videos of the suspects and say they have been driving a gray, 2-door 2007 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Crimes Division at 213-486-5920. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.