LAUSD parents, students prepare for new school year with scaled-back COVID requirements

When children return, they'll find a new set of protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year.

L.A. schools will reopen to teachers, staff and students on Monday for the first day of classes - and many are preparing for a new reality in which mask mandates and weekly COVID-19 testing are no longer required.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles schools will reopen to teachers, staff and students on Monday for the first day of classes - and many are preparing for a new reality in which mask mandates and weekly COVID-19 testing are no longer required.

When children return, they'll find a new set of protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year.

The district sent out a note to parents last week outlining new procedures which place LAUSD more in line with Los Angeles County guidelines.

Previously, LAUSD had set standards for testing, vaccination and other procedures that were stricter than many other school districts.

READ MORE | LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The CDC also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

"The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years," said the CDC's Greta Massetti, an author of the guidelines.

The CDC said these guidelines are meant to move people to a point where COVID no longer disrupts daily lives.

It's the dilemma that precedes LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and one of the biggest for the families he serves.

"Particularly from communities within the greater Los Angeles area that were more impacted by this pandemic," he said.

The district's policy on masking is that coverings are "strongly recommended" for indoor spaces at schools and workplaces, and schools will have surgical masks available upon request.

"We are strongly recommending the use of masks even though it is optional," said Carvalho. "Secondly, we are maximizing the use of outdoor spaces for the consumption of breakfast and lunch."

Meanwhile, a back-to-school event in Van Nuys hosted in part by NEW Economics for Women is making sure students have everything they need for their first day.

For years, the group has worked to connect families in need with resources.

"Notebooks, pencils, backpacks, we want to offer that to the entire community and really set the kids up for success as they're going into school," said Cynthia Solloa with NEW Economics for Women.

"We're still scared of COVID because we have family members with pre-existing conditions, and we don't want them to get anything, but at this point, I don't know what else to do," said mother Erika Alonza. "I prefer them to go to school because they're not very good learners at home."

For more information about LAUSD protocols for COVID-19, visit the district's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.