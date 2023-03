Adorable video showed the moment children jumped for joy as they saw snow fall in Canyon County Wednesday.

Children jump for joy at seeing snow flurries in Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Adorable video showed the moment children jumped for joy as they saw snow fall in Canyon County Wednesday.

The children were being dropped off by a bus at Alpha-Kidz Academy at just the right time to enjoy the snow flurries.

Another storm moved through Southern California Wednesday, bringing rain, strong winds and snow to places that normally don't see it. Many communities saw hail and snow fall at unusually low elevations.