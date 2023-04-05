WATCH LIVE

Race to fill Nury Martinez's LA City Council seat likely headed to runoff

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 5:35PM
The special election to fill disgraced former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez's seat is likely headed to a runoff.

Voters in district 6 of the L.A. City Council held an election on Tuesday to fill Martinez's position after she resigned following the release of a video in which she was caught saying racist remarks.

A candidate needed at least 50% of the vote to win the election, but it does not appear a candidate has come close to the required margin.

If no candidate does ultimately reach 50% support, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff in June.

