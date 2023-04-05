Race to fill Nury Martinez's LA City Council seat likely headed to runoff

The special election to fill disgraced former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez's seat is likely headed to a runoff.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The special election to fill disgraced former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez's seat is likely headed to a runoff.

Voters in district 6 of the L.A. City Council held an election on Tuesday to fill Martinez's position after she resigned following the release of a video in which she was caught saying racist remarks.

A candidate needed at least 50% of the vote to win the election, but it does not appear a candidate has come close to the required margin.

If no candidate does ultimately reach 50% support, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff in June.