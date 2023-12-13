$500,000 in stolen items from Lowe's, Home Depot stores found in major LA retail theft bust: CHP

According to the California Highway Patrol, a theft ring targeted Lowe's, Home Depot, and Harbor Freight stores throughout SoCal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men from Los Angeles were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft ring that targeted different home improvement stores throughout Southern California, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the task force to tackle rampant retail theft, said the theft ring targeted Lowe's, Home Depot, and Harbor Freight stores.

After compiling a case in a month-long probe, investigators executed a search warrant Monday at a hardware and plumbing supply business in L.A. where numerous stolen products were found. Authorities recovered five guns, $30,000 in cash, and half a million dollars in stolen merchandise.

The products were stolen by various "boosters," which are people who go into these stores and figure out how to steal merchandise, according to CHP.

Three people - 54-year-old Jose Rivera, 43-year-old Fernando Hernandez, and 45-year-old Rogelio Salgado - are now facing various charges, including organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and weapons-related offenses.

Among the items recovered were water heaters, furnaces, extension ladders, 5-gallon buckets of paint, and various tools and plumbing fixtures such as kitchen faucets.